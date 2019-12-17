WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Refutes TMC MP Saugata Roy Over Anti-CAA Protest Claim

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar refuted Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy's claim that CM Mamata Banerjee is protesting against the new Citizenship Act as the head of TMC and not in the capacity of CM. The Governor and the CM have been locked in a tussle over the contentious amended Citizenship Act. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive protest march against the amended citizenship law in Kolkata.

Saugat Roy Sr MP “Mamata is playing a dual role as the Chief Minister and the head of Trinamool Congress. She is protesting against the CAA as the head of TMC and not as the Chief Minister. She has thus not flouted any Central rule, as alleged by the Governor."Sir I cannot agree. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 17, 2019

Dhankar to meet Banerjee late on Tuesday

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Governor Dhankhar also urged the people to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood in light of violent protest across Bengal against the Act. "Citizenship (Amendment) Act has no impact whatsoever on any citizen of India and none has anything to worry regarding this act. It is a balm to those who have faced years of persecution outside, have no other place to go except India. I appeal all to maintain peace, unity, brotherhood," he wrote on Twitter. The tweet also holds significance as it comes ahead of a key meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today.

.@MamataOfficial. I am optimistic that my meeting with Hon’ble CM today will address all her concerns and would also be enlightened by her point of view. Dialogue and communication at our level must take precedence as it is quintessence of spirit of Constitution we all follow. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 17, 2019

CAA, law of the land

On Monday, Jagdeep Dhankar while speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is the law of the land. He expressed his anguish over the Bengal government’s rejection of CAA and said that Mamata Banerjee should abide by the Constitution. He also reiterated that the bill was passed by the Indian Parliament which consists of peoples' representatives thus all the governments in the nation should accept the new law. Banerjee has said that she will not allow the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) to be implemented in West Bengal.

