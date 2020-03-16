The Debate
The Debate
West Bengal Man Claims Cow Urine As Cure For Coronavirus; Sells It At Rs 400 Per Litre

General News

In Hooghly district's Kalyani town on Monday, a local man put up a stall with 'Cow Urine' as a medical treatment to deadly novel Coronavirus.

Written By Suryagni Roy | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Bengal

With no legitimate cure for the COVID-19, theories and weird medical treatments are being tried on by people throughout the country. The latest was witnessed in Hooghly district's Kalyani town in West Bengal on Monday where a local man put up a stall with 'Cow Urine' as a medical treatment to the deadly virus. What was more shocking was the price at which the alleged treatment of the deadly virus was being sold.

Cow urine priced at Rs 400 per litre

Mabud Ali of Dankuni in Hooghly started selling the alleged cure of Coronavirus at the national highway which passes through Dankuni. Selling varieties of cow dung and cow urine at around Rs 400 per litre which he claims can cure the virus. 

"I saw that some groups were doing this and selling cow urine as a cure to the deadly virus, I am doing the same. Heard it happened in Delhi. The reason for doing it is that I want to help society. Will do it for free after I make money out of this," said Mabud Ali on Monday.

When asked whether he thinks cow urine could actually cure COVID-19, he stated that India is a land of beliefs and spirituality helps people. "India is a land of beliefs and people have faith in spirituality," said the man who said he didn't try the cure himself. Later police came and removed his stall. 

This weird incident came got reported a day after a similar incident from Asansol where doctors were medicating people with medicines that would treat them of COVID-19. Later when Asansol Durgapur Police went and did the same, they tried clarifying that the medicines would boost one's immunity. With 110 confirmed cases as per Health Ministry, two deaths and no cure for COVID-19, such stories have made headlines throughout the nation.

First Published:
COMMENT
