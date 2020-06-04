West Bengal: Movement Of Individuals From 9pm-5am Prohibited; Essential Services Exempted

The West Bengal government on Thursday reviewed the curfew order strictly prohibiting the movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential services. The order signed by the Chief Secretary is a modification of the previous order which prohibited the movement of people between 7 pm to 7 am. It mentioned that the new timings would come into effect from Thursday, June 4 itself.

Relaxations in West Bengal amid 'Unlock-1'

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement, the West Bengal government decided to extend lockdown in containment areas for the next two weeks while allowing relaxations in Zones B and C of containment areas. The state government has sliced containment zones into A, B, and C – referring to the affected area, buffer zone and clean areas, respectively. The government said normal activities that were previously allowed in Zone C will now be allowed in Zone B.

Several other relaxations including operations at MSMEs with 100% strength and resumption of TV and cinema production with certain norms are now allowed outside Zone A. The Bengal government has, however, maintained that norms of social distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed.

West Bengal government has also opened up all religious places: temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches from June 1. The state has also started the intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses however, the state government is yet to decide about the restarting of inter-state bus services.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed registered 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking their number to 273 as 340 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state. With this, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the state rises to 6,508, a state health bulletin said.

(With Agency Inputs)