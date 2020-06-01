Intra-state Buses Restart In West Bengal; Face Masks Compulsory For All Passengers

The West Bengal government has started the intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses from Monday, June 1. The government strictly ordered the bus operators to ferry passengers as per the seating capacity of the buses and there should be no standing passengers. The passengers are also instructed to wear a face mask during the entire journey.

This decision comes after the Centre allowed the lifting of certain restrictions in the states amid the COVID lockdown, however, the state government is yet to decide about the restarting of inter-state bus services.

"Intra-stated (inter-district) movement of all government and private buses with passengers not more than actual seating capacity of the bus, is allowed and no passengers not more than actual seating capacity of the bus, is allowed and no passengers will be allowed to travel standing in the bus. It is also directed that all passengers shall wear face masks during the entire journey. All other precautionary measures regarding Covid-19 must be followed while plying in the buses", the order by the west bengal government read.

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. The guidelines issued on Saturday will be effective from June 1 to June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID situation in their respective states.

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre further announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 93,322 recovered cases at 91819 with 5394 fatalities.

