West Bengal: Baruipara Residents Barricade Locality Entrance Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Taking matters into their own hands, residents of Baruipara in West Bengal barricaded the entrance to their locality in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in the area. The residents of ward no.14 in Baruipara locality of Suri city barricaded the entrance saying that will not allow strangers to enter the locality in an attempt to arrest the spread of the contagious virus.

West Bengal: Residents of ward no.14 in Baruipara locality of Suri city in Birbhum district have barricaded the entrance to their locality. The residents say that they aren't allowing strangers to enter the locality,in the light of #COVID19 positive cases in the district. (30.05) pic.twitter.com/LSS4pz8i9Z — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

West Bengal releases 'Unlock 1' guidelines

Meanwhile, in a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30 in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. Terming the move as 'Unlock 1', the Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement, the West Bengal government has decided to extend lockdown in containment areas for the next two weeks while allowing relaxations in Zones B and C of containment areas. The state government has sliced containment zones into A, B, and C – referring to the affected area, buffer zone and clean areas respectively.

In an order Saturday evening, the government said normal activities that were previously allowed in Zone C will now be allowed in Zone B moving forward. Several other relaxations including operations at MSMEs with 100% strength and resumption of TV and cinema production with certain norms are now allowed outside Zone A.

West Bengal cases cross 5000 mark

West Bengal, has reported 5,130 cases of COVID-19 as per figures from the state health department of which 1,970 patients have recovered while 237 have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate in the state stands at 38.40%.

Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, the health department bulletin added. Six of the seven deaths were recorded in Kolkata while one was in North 24 Parganas district. Seventy-two patients have died due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 2,851.

(With Agency Inputs)

