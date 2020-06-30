West Bengal Govt Releases Fresh Guidelines After Extending Lockdown Till 31 July; Read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 24 extended the lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the deadly infection. Therefore in pursuance to the announcement made by the state government for extension of lockdown measures to contain and combat the spread of COVID -19.

Following activities continue to remain prohibited -

Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational / training /coaching institutions etc.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other large congregations.

Following additional relaxations are hereby allowed strictly following the norms of physical distancing and wearing of masks:

Up to 50 guests for marriage related gatherings outside the Affected Area.

Morning walk in parks outside the Affected Area from 5:30 AM to 8:30 AM.

Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health, and hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Management bodies/owners/in-charge of the institutions, organizations, shops and establishments and workplaces, etc. shall be responsible for compliance of stated norms and directives. Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks and health & hygiene protocol, and other directives shall attract penal action as per law.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM except for essential activities including operation of industrial units in shifts; movement.

Bengal's COVID crisis

Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and the number of COVID deaths. While Banerjee accused ICMR of sending defective testing kits, ICMR rebuked Bengal to report correct number of COVID deaths as Bengal was excluding deaths due to co-morbidities. Currently, Bengal has extended its lockdown as its tally touched 17,283, while the toll mounted to 639

Mamata Banerjee Declares Free Ration For Poor In WB Till June 2021

Addressing the media on Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the poor would be provided free ration in the state till June 2021. This statement came minutes after PM Modi declared the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to the end of November 2020. When asked about the extension of the PMGKAY, she refused to comment citing that she was busy in a Cabinet meeting.

