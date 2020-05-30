West Bengal Extends Lockdown In Containment Areas For Two Weeks; Allows More Relaxation

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement, the West Bengal government has decided to extend lockdown in containment areas for the next two weeks while allowing relaxations in Zones B and C of containment areas. The state government has sliced containment zones into A, B, and C – referring to the affected area, buffer zone and clean areas, respectively.

In an order Saturday evening, the government said normal activities that were previously allowed in Zone C will now be allowed in Zone B. Several other relaxations including operations at MSMEs with 100% strength and resumption of TV and cinema production with certain norms are now allowed outside Zone A.

READ | Bengal To Reopen Religious Places From June 1, 10 People To Be Allowed Inside At A Time

Maintain social distancing, hygiene

The Bengal government has, however, maintained that norms of social distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. "Management committees, Trustee Boards, Governing bodies and owners of private institutions, organisations and establishments shall be responsible for compliance of the stated norms and guidelines," the order said.

The government has warned that any violation in compliance of those norms may lead to the withdrawal of relaxations provided as well as attract penal actions.

READ | MHA Allows Unrestricted Inter-state & Intra-state Travel; Issues Guidelines For 'Unlock 1'

National lockdown extended

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, 2020, in containment zones. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Bengal, on the other hand, has 5,130 cases of COVID-19 as per figures from the state health department of which 1,970 patients have recovered while 237 have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate stands at 38.40%.

READ | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30

READ | West Bengal Govt To Reopen Govt-schools, Plans Classes On Alternate Days For Students