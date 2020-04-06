More Than 26,000 Quarantined In MP After 12 Funeral Feast Attendees Test COVID Positive

Amid the soaring the number of Coronavirus cases, more than 26,000 people have been home quarantined in Madhya Pradesh after 12 people - who attended a funeral feast organised by a man on his return from Dubai - tested COVID-19 positive. The man who had returned from Dubai on March 17 to perform the last rites of his deceased mother had invited several family members and neighbours for the ceremony in Morena. His wife and him had later tested positive for Coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, samples of those who had attended the function have been taken while the Government authorities have sealed the entire Ward 47 and also tested samples of 30 persons in the Morena locality where 10 individuals tested positive.

Spike in number of positive cases

As of date, 3666 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 291 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 109 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

Bhopal under complete lockdown

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has been made more stringent starting from April 6. Bhopal administration has decided to shut shops selling groceries and vegetables, while only milk booths and chemist shops will remain open from Monday onwards.

The decision comes after the city witnessed 26 positive cases on Sunday and also due to a city-based wholesaler from Karond Mandi who was tested positive for coronavirus after which the mandi has been closed down till further orders. As per the orders issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhopal Satish Kumar S, an absolute lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal district from midnight.

