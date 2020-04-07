COVID-19: Home Secretary Requests States, UTs To Ensure Adequate Supply Of Medical Oxygen

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday has asked all the States and Union Territories to pay special attention to medical oxygen supply amid COVID-19 pandemic. Bhalla wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and the UTs in the country.

In the letter, he wrote, "As you are aware that there is a critical need to maintain an adequate supply of medical oxygen in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and that medical oxygen is also included in the national list and WHO's list of essential medicines, therefore, special attention needs to be given on keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free."

Home Secretary directs strict enforcement

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, on March 24, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued consolidated guidelines on the lockdown measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory governments and State/Union Territory authorities in the country. The recently modified guidelines were issued on April 3.

In the letter, the Union Home Secretary has stated that social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured as specified in the lockdown measures. The letter read, "It will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation/establishment to ensure compliance of such norms. The district authorities have been asked to ensure strict enforcement."

India under lockdown

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

COVID-19 cases soar in India

As per the latest figures, there are around 3,851 Coronavirus positive cases in India. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, at present, there are around 1,334,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe which has led to the death of around 74,105 people. Along with it, around 277,737 people have reportedly recovered.

(With ANI Inputs)