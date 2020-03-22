West Bengal Announces Complete Lockdown From March 23 To March 27 Amid Coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, the West Bengal state has ordered a complete lockdown of the state from 4 PM on March 23 to 12 AM on March 27. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has announced a complete lockdown of the capital city from Monday till March 31. Apart from that, the state government has also restricted the movement of all non-essential transport until March 31. This comes amid the call for Janta Curfew by the Prime Minister on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Apart from Kolkata, 75 districts have been placed under complete lockdown by the government to curb the spread of the virus, after cases had been confirmed in these districts.

West Bengal under complete lockdown

The West Bengal state government on Sunday framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations for the prevention and contamination of Coronavirus. As per the regulations, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories shall remain closed while no public transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws will operate. Citizens have been advised to stay home and come out only for basic services. Congregation of more than 7 persons has also been prohibited.

Lockdown in 75 districts

The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday. It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till March 31, they said. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, 2020, a home ministry official said. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID 19 cases or casualties, the official said.

