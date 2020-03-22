BREAKING: Uddhav Thackeray Imposes Section 144 Of CrPC In Urban Areas Of Maharashtra

In a big announcement on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be imposed in all the urban areas of the state from March 23 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also requested people not to step out of their house post the culmination of the Janta Curfew. Additionally, he stated all trains and buses will be stopped after the imposition of Section 144.

At the same time, he clarified that banks, essential services, and stock exchanges will remain open. Stressing that only 5% of employees will work in government offices, he requested people to work from home as far as possible. Moreover, Thackeray directed that all religious places should shut down with immediate effect. Out of more than 324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, 74 people in Maharashtra have tested positive.

Read: Coronavirus: Local Transmission Rising, Admits Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Section 144 to be imposed in Maharashtra urban areas from Monday: Uddhav Thackeray — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2020

Read: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says 'Self-quarantine Period An Opportunity To Explore Creativity'

Maharashtra government takes steps to combat COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray declared the closure of all workplaces from the midnight of March 20 until March 31 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. This would be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur. The government offices will operate at 25% attendance. As per the amended BMC order, port, electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, media, IT services provided to any of the essential services and production processes which require continuity of process have been added to the list of establishments that are exempted from the 50% work from home rule in Mumbai.

Read: BREAKING: This Is The Press Note Regarding Lockdown In 75 Districts In India Amid COVID-19

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2 More Deaths, In Mumbai & Bihar; Lockdown In 75 Districts