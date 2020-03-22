The Debate
Janta Curfew: Smriti Irani Shares Quirky Post To Urge People To 'stay Home'

General News

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to amplify the message of Janta Curfew with a cartoon originally created by Digital Product Designer Nithin Suren.

Janta Curfew

Politicians and celebrities from across the country have been continuously urging people to stay at home during the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, to help fight coronavirus. Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media to amplify the message with a quirky cartoon earlier shared by the Mumbai police and originally created by Digital Product Designer Nithin Suren.

Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals To People Amid Janta Curfew, Urges All To Follow Guidelines

'Stay home'

Smriti Irani shared an Instagram story which shows a woman asking Superman if he’s going to do something to fight the novel coronavirus. Superman can be seen sitting on a couch with a newspaper in his hand that reads ‘STAY HOME’. He replies that he was doing exactly that, driving the message home that everyone can fight the coronavirus by staying at home.

Read: Dabbawalla Association President Talekar Urges Public To Support 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to follow self-imposed Janata curfew from 7.00am to 9.00pm on Sunday as an initiative to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The message has resonated well with the citizens and major public places and streets are empty. However, it has heightened the activities on birds and animals on such roads.

Read: Janta Curfew: Children Dress Up In Hazmat Suits As Nation Ramps Up Fight Against COVID-19

Read: Hockey Ace Rani Rampal Can't Stop Training But Won't Defy Janta Curfew Either: Here's How

