CSK Favourite Dwayne Bravo Meets MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, Gives Him Something

Ace West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, on Wednesday, met and interacted with Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Kamal Haasan. The all-rounder is currently on an India tour promoting his new music track titled The Chamiya Song, met the veteran actor and also signed a jersey while extending his best wishes. After the popular Champion Song that was loved by fans across the globe, Bravo's new track is a collaboration with popular Thai singer Rimi Nique and also features dancer Shakti Mohan.

Bravo meets veteran actor Kamal Hassan

Dwayne Bravo and his Bollywood connection

Dwayne Bravo is a household name among Indian cricket fans. His Indian Premier League (IPL) exploits for Chennai Super Kings and his dancing celebrations aside, the all-rounder is also famous for his musical numbers. He recently recorded a song with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. Bravo has openly admitted that he vividly follows Bollywood movies and is an admirer of many Indian movie stars.

In an interview, Dwayne Bravo revealed that he sees a lot of opportunities and scope for music artists in both India and West Indies. It is something that drives him to do more such musical collaborations with Indian artists in the future. Incidentally, the owner of his CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) is also a known Bollywood star whom the cricketer admits to being a big admirer of Bollywood. Among other Indian stars, Bravo revealed that he admires Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as well.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings for ₹6.4 crores ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. The auction is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. Bravo was one of the 20 players retained by the franchisee who will once again don the yellow jersey in next year’s IPL.

