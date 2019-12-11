What Is RISAT-2BR1, The 628 Kg Imaging Satellite ISRO Has Launched Into Orbit With PSLV?

RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite that was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The RISAT satellites can see through clouds and at night too. It will help check infiltration by 24x7 border surveillance. The satellite weighs about 628 kg and will provide services in the field of Agriculture, Forestry and Disaster Management. The mission life of RISAT-2BR1 is five years. It will be placed at around 560 km altitude in the polar orbit.

RISAT-2BRI was launched with nine other customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the US as "co-passengers" by PSLV-C48.

This is the second satellite inline in the RISAT-2B series which was launched on May 22 this year. Two more satellites in the series will be launched later, presumably with one (RISAT-2BR2) in late December and one in 2020.

Images of the earlier version of RISAT were used to plan the surgical strike in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in 2016. Earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan had said that PSLV C48 is a historic achievement as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota.

