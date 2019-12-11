A 'Golden' Lift-off! ISRO Launches PSLV-C48 Carrying RISAT-2BR1 & 9 Foreign Satellites

ISRO has successfully launched its PSLV48 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) carrying India’s Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites at 3.25 PM today from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The countdown for the launch began at 4.40 PM yesterday (December 10).

PSLV's 'Golden Jubilee' Mission

PSLV-C48 is the 50th mission of PSLV carried 9 customer satellites of Israel, Italy, Japan and USA as co-passengers along with RISAT-2BR1. These international customer satellites have been launched under a commercial arrangement with New Space India Limited. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is, by far, the most experienced launcher in India. This third-generation launch vehicle by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully propelled Chandrayaan-1 and Spacecraft of the Mars Orbiter Mission out of Earth’s powerful gravity in 2008 and 2013 respectively.

RISAT-2BR1 is a Radar imaging surveillance satellite that weighs around 628 kg. It was placed into the orbit at an altitude of 576 km and an inclination of 37 degrees. The 628 kg satellite is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The PSLV rocket ejected RISAT-2BR1 at the sixteenth minute of the launch and a minute later, the first of the nine customer satellites was ejected into space. The launch of all the satellites was concluded in about 21 minutes. The representatives of the customer nations cheered and applauded as their satellites were successfully launched into the orbit.

ISRO Chairman launched ISRO's book PSLV@50 which has all the information on the missions PSLV has conducted so far and the people who conceptualized PSLV and made it a reality. While speaking to media ahead of the launch, ISRO's Chairman K Sivan said that PSLV-C48 is a historic achievement by ISRO as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota. The ISRO Chairman also offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala ahead of the launch of satellites from PSLV-C48.

