WHO Chief Hails India's 'simple Public Health Solutions' To Drive Down COVID-19 Cases  

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday lauded India's significant progress in driving down the number of COVID-19 cases using simple measures and public health solutions.

The WHO chief called on other nations to follow the measures adopted by the country to beat the virus. With the development in vaccine manufacturing and administration, we can expect even better outcomes, he added.

India 🇮🇳 has shown great progress in significantly driving down the number of #COVID19 cases, says @DrTedros.



"This shows us that if we can do these simple public health solutions, we can beat the virus...With vaccines being added, we would even expect more and better outcomes." pic.twitter.com/T1pgVi67tm — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) February 5, 2021

A steady decline in India's COVId-19 infections

The Government of India announced on Friday that the country is witnessing a sustained decline in the number of infections reported daily since the reported peak in mid-September 2020. A total of 1,07,77,284 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India till February 3, the second-highest in absolute numbers after the US.

"Although high in absolute terms, India has managed to restrict the morbidity to 7,801 cases per million population, which is far lower than other similarly affected countries," MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey said in the Lok Sabha.

Six states - Kerala (43.37%), Maharashtra (26.76), Karnataka (3.71), West Bengal (3.31), Uttar Pradesh (3.13), and Tamil Nadu (2.82%) -- account for 83% of all active cases in the country.

The government continues to focus on intensive risk communication to limit viral transmission by advocating adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviors (wearing of mask/face covers; physical distancing and hand hygiene), he said.

Additionally, the government has rolled out COVID-19 vaccination since January 16 and till February 3, 41,38,918 people have been inoculated.

