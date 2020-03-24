Amit Shah Assures Citizens Of Enough Supply Of Essential Commodities Amid 21-day Lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country over the alarming rise in the spread of Coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the nation that there will be no scarcity of basic commodities and essential supplies.

"I assure all the countrymen that there will be no shortage of essential things in the country at the time of lockdown. The Central Government along with all the State Governments is making adequate efforts for this. No one has to panic, the whole country is together in this fight," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.

मैं समस्त देशवासियों को आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि लॉकडाउन के समय देश में आवश्यक चीजों की कोई कमी नहीं होगी।



केंद्र सरकार सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर इसके लिए पर्याप्त प्रयास कर रही है।



किसी को भी घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है, इस लड़ाई में पूरा देश एक साथ है। https://t.co/4n0JCsTuZb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 24, 2020

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in the entire country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an order directing the government of India, state governments and Union Territory authorities to take effective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Complying with this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order directing all the authorities to implement social distancing measures. This order shall remain in force for a period of 21 days with effect from March 25, 2020.

The salient features of the order

All offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with the minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.