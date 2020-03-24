The Debate
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Voluntarily Participate In Nationwide Lockdown

Politics

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to voluntarily participate in the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi to curb the COVID-19 spread

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday encouraged the people to voluntarily participate in the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19. He assured that the state government would make all necessary provisions for the people. 

"I appeal to the public to voluntarily cooperate in the 21-day lockdown in the country from tonight. The state government is committed to providing better health facilities and security for the public," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

READ | Chidambaram Welcomes PM Modi's 21-day Pan-India Lockdown: 'Opposers Must Remain Silent'

CM Yogi further urged the people of India to consider the door of their house as 'Lakshman Rekha' and stay inside their homes to protect themselves from the menace.

READ | PM Modi Readies Rs 15,000 Cr Warchest To Battle COVID-19; PPE, Ventilators To Be Acquired

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 536, with 10 deaths. 

READ | As PM Modi Announces 21-day Lockdown, Here Are The Key Highlights From His Address

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be a countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only-a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi. 

After announcing the nationwide lockdown, PM Modi assured the nation that there is absolutely no need to panic. Assuring the availability of essential commodities and medicines, he said that all state governments and the Centre are working in coordination. He urged Indians to stay inside, stating that by converging around shops, the risk of spread increases.

READ | From 21-day Lockdown To Strengthening Healthcare System, Here Is PM Modi's Full Address

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
