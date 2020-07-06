With 5368 New Cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 211987; Fatality Rate At 4.26%

Maharashtra recorded a fall of over 1000 novel coronavirus cases in a day after 5368 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 6. The state had witnessed 6,555 COVID-19 cases on July 5. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,11,987. At present, there are 87,681 active cases in the state. With 3,522 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,15,262.

204 deaths- 39 from Mumbai, 28 from Navi Mumbai, 17 from Nashik, 16 each from Thane and Jalgaon, 15 from Pune, 7 each from Aurangabad and Solapur, 5 each from Jalna, Dhule and Mira-Bhayandar, 4 each from Ulhasnagar and Satara, three each from Akola and Panvel, two each from Latur, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad and one each from Nagpur, Amravati, Osmanabad, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Palghar were reported on Monday. Until now, a total of 9026 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 11,35,447 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 6,01,182 persons are under home quarantine, 26,910 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.67%, 54.37%, and 4.26% respectively.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 211987. Today,newly 5368 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly3522 patients have been cured today,totally 115262 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 87681. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 6, 2020

Jobs portal launched

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launched the Mahajobs portal (mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in) aimed at making local manpower and employment opportunities available. This assumes significance in the wake of lakhs of workers migrating to their hometowns in various parts of India due to the COVID-induced lockdown. At present, the demand for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers has increased in the industry sector. The new portal shall not only help provide jobs to the local unemployed but also ensure that the industries do not face a shortage of workers. While more than 65,000 industries have already resumed functioning in Maharashtra, the state government has also recently signed MoUs worth Rs.17,000 crore with many companies in India and abroad.

