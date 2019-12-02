Hyderabad Horror | Without Severe Punishment, Criminals Won't Be Afraid: Chandrababu Naidu

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu finally broke his silence on Hyderabad horror as he said that the government should implement the Nirbhaya Act amicably. He condemned the horrific crimes committed against a 27-year-old woman veterinarian in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. He also said that the accused should be severely punished by the court.

N Chandrababu Naidu on Hyderabad Horror

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Those persons who committed such heinous crime should be severely punished otherwise criminals will not be afraid of the acts. There must be strict action. Courts should stand firm, should implement the Nirbhaya Act amicably. The society and government have the responsibility to see that no such incidents take place."

Uproar in Parliament over Hyderabad case

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, other leaders also took up the issue of the brutal Hyderabad horror; some of them demanding stricter laws while some suggested the establishment of a fast track court for speedy trials. Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other wings to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. She said, "This should be on an emergency basis”.

Ghulam Nabi Azad brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such matters cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added. AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath said that the accused must be hanged before December 31. "The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied".

About the case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer, all the while raising an alarm to her sister over the phone. After committing the heinous act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

(With ANI Inputs)

