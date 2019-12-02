MoS Home Reddy Raises Hyderabad Horror In Parliament, Offers Amended Law, Emergency Number

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, while speaking at the winter session of Lok Sabha said that the government is ready to amend the law made for the protection of women in our country. Speaking even as the Parliament took up the horrific Hyderabad gangrape-murder case, Reddy said that an integrated number will be developed by the government which can call multiple important contacts simultaneously in a case of emergency. Earlier, Reddy had offered the government's first response over the heinous incident, holding that the culprits should get the death penalty, and that no advocates should represent them in court.

MoS GK Reddy on Hyderabad Horror

MoS GK Reddy speaking about the horrific incident that took place with the young doctor said that “Our government is ready for stringent law for crimes against women. The police should do more active work in this incident. This incident is also being it is also being protested abroad. We are ready to amend the law. We have prepared an integrated number, which, on being dialed, can automatically call the family, nearest police, DGP some more registered people”.

Uproar in Parliament over Hyderabad case

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, other leaders also took up the issue of the brutal Hyderabad horror; some of them demanding stricter laws while suggested the establishment of a fast track court for speedy trials. Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other wings to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. She said, "This should be on an emergency basis”.

Ghulam Nabi Azad brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such matters cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added. AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath said that the accused must be hanged before December 31. "The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied".

About the case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer, all the while raising an alarm to her sister over the phone. After committing the heinous act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

