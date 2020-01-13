20-yr-old Bihar Woman Seeks Divorce, Says Her Husband Doesn't Bathe Regularly

In a bizarre incident, a Bihar woman has sought divorce as her husband avoids regular bath and tooth brushing. The 20-year-old woman, Soni Devi from the Vaishali district of Bihar has sought divorce claiming that her husband stinks badly because he does not shower and shave regularly. She also claimed that her husband does not brush his teeth regularly, avoids shaving and has no sense of etiquette and manners.

The woman's complaint was noted by the State Women's Commission (SWC) which directed her 23-year-old husband to mend his ways within two months or be prepared for the consequences. Soni Devi is a resident of Nayagaon village under the Desri block in Vaishali district, according to the reports.

READ: Divorced Woman Cannot Seek Monetary Relief From Ex-husband: HC

Woman approached SWC to file divorce

Soni Devi approached the SWC on Thursday seeking a divorce from her husband on the grounds of personal hygiene. Pratima Sinha, a member of SWC said that she was initially surprised by the woman's silly reasons. The woman wrote that her husband does not shower for around 10 days at a stretch and does not brush his teeth regularly in the petition.

The woman also told the commission that their relationship as a husband and wife is not warm and they do not have any children. Pratima convinced the couple not to end the relationship and gave the husband two months time to mend his ways. The husband said that he will try his best to mend his ways and win back the confidence of his wife.

READ: New Mexico Couple In Family Found Dead Was Getting Divorce

Another woman sought divorce

Similarly, a woman sought a divorce after her husband covered every single bit of the kitchen with Christmas wrapping paper. The bizarre incident was shared by Nichola Mullen-King on Facebook and has been doing rounds on social media since it went live on December 2.

Nichola came home to find the walls, stove, even the fruit in the bowl wrapped in festive wrapping paper and was furious with her husband. In her post, she wrote that she would be filing the divorce within 2 hours as he had covered everything "including the fruit, eggs, utensils and chopping board" with Christmas paper.

READ: Madonna's Ex-husband Sends her Divorce-related Papers On Christmas; Details Inside

READ: Bombay HC: 'No Maintenance For Woman If Divorce Is Due To Adultery On Her Part'