Madonna's Ex-husband Sends her Divorce-related Papers On Christmas; Details Inside

Over the years, Madonna has managed to spark many controversies. These stem from both her songs and from her personal life. The most famous controversies that come from her personal life are the relationships that she has been through. This Christmas, she also got a surprise gift from her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Madonna received a notice from the Supreme court of Manhattan. Here is what happened on Christmas 2019 that added to her love life controversies.

Madonna's ex sends her divorce-related gift on Christmas

In a turn of events, this time, the controversy was sparked by her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. It was reported that Guy Ritchie gave Madonna a "gift" on Christmas by filing a divorce-related document at the Manhattan court. It is said that he filled a motion in Manhattan Supreme Court on December 23, 2019, seeking “the enforcement or execution of a judgement or order” that the pair had. It was not clear on what the dispute was all about.

Both Madonna and Guy Ritchie were together from the year 2000 to 2008. In their marriage of 8 years, they had two sons, Rocco, who is 19, and David Banda, who is 14. They both have been at custody battles in the past and Ritchie had also reportedly said that the fight was like a soap opera.

Madonna, who is 61, has four other kids whereas Ritchie, who is 50, has three more children. Madonna is well-known as the Queen of Pop she also is an actor, singer, songwriter, businesswoman and Guinness World Record holder. Currently the music icon Madonna is being linked to a boy-toy backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams. He is 25 years old and was seen on the Madame X world tour with her.

