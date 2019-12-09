Hina Khan Takes A Dig At The Hiked Prices Of Onions With Quirky Videos

Most of us are aware of the skyrocketing prices of onions these days. A lot of people including celebrities took to their social media handles to express their opinions on the hiked prices but in a rather unique way. Hina Khan is one of the celebrities who recently took to Instagram to share a streak of videos of her dad asking her to save the onions in the locker.

"Safe Mai Chuppa Do," says Hina Khan's father holding a basket full of onions

Hina, who has a huge fan base on Instagram with a whopping 6.4 million followers, is very active on Instagram. The actor keeps on posting pictures and videos from her workout sessions on her Instagram stories to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day schedule. The Bigg Boss 11 runner up recently shared a streak on videos on her Instagram stories wherein she is heard laughing, following her dad as he collects the onions lying on the floor and puts them in a basket.

Hina's father holds a basket full of onions in it, with a frightened look on his face saying "Safe me chuppa do isse, bank ke locker me rakh do, yeh bohot kimti hai, invaluable hai." Hina, in the background, is heard laughing and making fun of her dad by telling him that it is her time to hit the gym and he is asking her to put the basket of onions in the locker.

Apart from that, Hina also made a huge revelation on her Instagram handle as she unveiled the poster of her upcoming song sung by the sensational singer Arijit Singh. Hina will be featuring in the music video of the song alongside the Splitsvilla 10's winner Priyank Sharma. The track is titled Raanjhana.

