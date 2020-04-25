Delhi Woman Names Newborn After Cop Who Helped Her Reach Hospital Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A woman in Delhi has named her newborn after a police constable who came to her rescue amidst lockdown and took her to the hospital for delivery. According to ANI, the woman, as a note of gratitude, named the child Dayavir Singh after the cop. Meanwhile, the constable said that he fells honoured by the gesture and is happy that he could help her.

Delhi: A mother named her newborn baby after the name of a police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery. Dayavir Singh says,"I am happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured." pic.twitter.com/ewvV4oCVv6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

This is not the first time that a woman named her newborn after a police officer. Recently, a woman in Uttar Pradesh also named her child after an officer who helped her husband reach Bareilly from Noida amid the Coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the woman was due to deliver her child when the police officer came to the rescue and made sure that the father was there during the time of delivery.

READ: COVID-19: Delhi Police Urges Devotees To Offer Prayers At Home During Ramzan

Delhi Police assists citizens

Earlier this month, Delhi Police was also lauded as they helped 40 women undergoing labour pain by transporting them safely to the hospital. According to local media reports, out of the 40 women, 21 were admitted to the Safdurjung Hospital and remaining were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by PCR vans patrolling in the area. The Delhi Police has been assisting citizens in every possible way, even by delivering medicines or providing food to people in need.

The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said, “The Delhi Police have provided food to over 1.5 lakh people during Coronavirus lockdown. If anyone has any emergency or facing any problem, they can call us on our Helpline Numbers 112 or 23469526”.

READ: Delhi Police ASI Tests Positive For COVID-19, 3 Colleagues Quarantined

On April 1, the police department also came up with an innovative way to spread awareness about the deadly virus. The South Delhi Police launched 40 'COVID Patrol' bikes in a campaign to spread awareness about the deadly virus and to keep a check on the movement of citizens amid the nationwide lockdown. Speaking about the specific role of these police personnel, the Joint Commissioner said that the police personnel have been announcing norms like social distancing, marking on the roads in front of the ATMs and banks. The commissioner further added that they also have been appealing to people not to venture out of their homes unless it is essentially required.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 780 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.8 million people.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Delhi Police Sanctions Rs 1 Lakh Each To Its Personnel Who Contracted COVID-19 While On Duty

READ: Delhi Police Constable Keeps Duty Above Her Toddler Son Amid Lockdown