Delhi Police Constable Keeps Duty Above Her Toddler Son Amid Lockdown

As COVID-19 crisis grips the nation, many frontliners are setting examples of true valour and committment. Among them is 26-year-old Delhi Police constable Mausam Yadav, who leaves her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler at home to perform her duty at a traffic intersection in south Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Ever since Yadav joined the Delhi Police in 2014, she has faced opposition from her family and neighbours for joining the police force. Even as the nation observed a complete lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases in India, Yadav’s family began to pressurize her to leave the job and stay at home instead. But, the young constable resisted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that Yadav faced stigma and was ofter pressurized to quit her job. Responding to the criticism, the constable said that she has worn the uniform to serve the people. Yadav said she will not get away with her duties in these difficult times.

Atul Thakur added since the lockdown was imposed, her husband who is working from home has been taking care of their child. He is actively helping her in looking after the child while his wife is performing her duty at one of the busiest pickets, Ahimsa Sthal in the afternoon.

Changing perspectives through commitment

Making masks and gloves a part of her uniform, Yadav is taking all precautions while doing her duty, the officer said. Seeing her persistence and commitment towards serving the country, now her family and friends are supportive of her. Her family says they they are proud of the fact that their daughter-in-law is in police and is serving the people.

This change in her family’s attitude has helped Yadav in performing her duty even better, said Thakur.

As Delhi Police continues to reach out to the needy with medicines, ration, cooked meals, and other assistance during the lockdown, the police force has earned a lot of respect and appreciation from citizens.

