COVID-19: Delhi Police Urges Devotees To Offer Prayers At Home During Ramzan

As the holy month of Ramzan began on April 24, the Delhi Police appealed to all devotees to observe the pious festival by offering prayers inside their homes, as per the Government advisory in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Police urged people to avoid gathering in mosques for congregational prayers and to follow the lockdown norms.

"I wish people on Ramzan. I appeal to people to offers prayers and have 'sehri' (pre-dawn meal) at home during the holy month. Azaan should be offered as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal. Please do not venture out of your homes during the lockdown," MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO said in a video message.

The Delhi Police also issued an advisory to people, urging them to observe the festival while abiding the lockdown restrictions.

Leaders of the community across the country have urged fellow members to adhere to the lockdown rules strictly throughout the month. The community will not be able to offer congregational prayers in masjids throughout the holy month with the lockdown in place and restrictions over any religious gathering.

Special arrangements have been made at several places across the country to ensure that the community gets enough fruits and vegetables as they fast throughout the holy month.

Imam urges people to follow lockdown during Ramzan

Ahead of Ramzan, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday urged the Muslim community to follow the Coronavirus lockdown strictly.

Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

Similarly, the Imam of Kolkata's Nakhuda Mosque, Maulana Md Shafik Qasmi also urged the community to maintain social distancing across the month and also step out only when it is necessary. He added that everyone should follow the guidelines issued by the government and appealed to everyone to refrain from any kind of social gatherings.

