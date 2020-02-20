The Debate
Woman Of Steel: Malvika Iyer's Journey From A Bomb Blast Survivor To UN Speaker

General News

From surviving a bomb blast to becoming a global inspiration, the incredible journey of the 28-year-old Malvika Iyer is one of its kind

Woman of steel: Malvika Iyer's journey from bomb blast survivor to UN speaker

“Bomb blast survivor. President awardee. Motivational speaker. Disability activist. model. World Economic Forum Global Shaper” reads the bio of Dr Malvika Iyer's Instagram handle. From surviving a bomb blast to becoming a global inspiration, the incredible journey of the 28-year-old UN speaker is one of its kind. 

Silver Linings

Iyer was only 13-year-old when a gruesome bomb blast blew her arm off. However, a surgical error by the doctors in stitching her arm became a boon. While treating her after the blast, doctors left the stump of her right hand with a bone protruding out which she now uses as her only finger in the right hand. Using her extraordinary finger for typing, she eventually overcame all the hurdles to become a PhD scholar and an international motivational speaker. 

On February 18, Iyer took to Twitter to share a post on her birthday. The caption in which she wished herself on her birthday perfectly reflected her positive attitude towards life. In the post, she also described her journey see-sawing between life and death saying that every achievement has been ‘precious to her.’ Read everything she had to say:

Soon after the post hit the internet, people dished out all sorts of comments from wishing her on her birthday to calling her their inspiration.

