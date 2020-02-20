Woman Of Steel: Malvika Iyer's Journey From A Bomb Blast Survivor To UN Speaker

“Bomb blast survivor. President awardee. Motivational speaker. Disability activist. model. World Economic Forum Global Shaper” reads the bio of Dr Malvika Iyer's Instagram handle. From surviving a bomb blast to becoming a global inspiration, the incredible journey of the 28-year-old UN speaker is one of its kind.

Silver Linings

Read: Man City Invite Rafael Nadal's Uncle For Motivational Speech Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Iyer was only 13-year-old when a gruesome bomb blast blew her arm off. However, a surgical error by the doctors in stitching her arm became a boon. While treating her after the blast, doctors left the stump of her right hand with a bone protruding out which she now uses as her only finger in the right hand. Using her extraordinary finger for typing, she eventually overcame all the hurdles to become a PhD scholar and an international motivational speaker.

Read: FIH Award Will Act As Motivation To Do Better In Olympics: Lalremsiami

On February 18, Iyer took to Twitter to share a post on her birthday. The caption in which she wished herself on her birthday perfectly reflected her positive attitude towards life. In the post, she also described her journey see-sawing between life and death saying that every achievement has been ‘precious to her.’ Read everything she had to say:

Happy birthday to me ❤️

Today I want to share with you an excerpt from a speech I delivered at the United Nations. When the bomb blew up my hands, the doctors were under a lot of pressure to save my life so they made some surgical errors while stitching back my right hand. pic.twitter.com/Bia56IN12u — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

The stump has a bone protruding out which is not covered by any flesh. If I hit my hand against something, I'll die of pain. But that very mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That's how I type! — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

I truly believe that every cloud has a silver lining and my life has been one such example. I celebrated writing my PhD thesis and now I'm thrilled to share my website that I made with my very own extraordinary finger. https://t.co/o8gg1qHirp pic.twitter.com/d0zYj4wdrC — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

Ever since I’ve healed and started getting back on my feet, every achievement big or small is precious to me. First, it was whether I’d survive or not, then if they’d be able to save my leg or not, then it was whether I’d be able to walk or not. — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

I’ve been in situations where it was almost life or death. When I look back I always feel proud that I took the right path in life. Every experience in my life is special to me and I take joy out of smallest of things. ❤️ — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

Soon after the post hit the internet, people dished out all sorts of comments from wishing her on her birthday to calling her their inspiration.

U are an inspiration to people. More power to u .wish u all the best — bhatjee (@vascoy) February 18, 2020

Happy Birthday. You are a star that must shine till eternity. Let you be blessed every moment of your life. May this special day return forever. — neti neti!‏‎‎ (@DebiprasaMishra) February 18, 2020

U literally wet my eyes. A heart wrenching n full of inspirations story. Hats off to ur courage n will power. Go lady ho, live ur lyf to d fullest. It reminded me of that song - दुनिया में कितना गम है, मेरा गम कितना कम है,औरों का गम देखा तो, अपना गम भूल गया।। — Nachiketa🇮🇳 (@AmitBurman18) February 18, 2020

Read: Tabu's Quirky And Emotional Captions That You Must Check Out

Read: Deepika Padukone Gives Major Monday Motivation In This Workout Video, Watch