Deepika Padukone Gives Major Monday Motivation In This Workout Video, Watch

Deepika Padukone is best known for her choice of gripping scripts and stellar acting performances. However, the Bajirao Mastani actor decided to take a vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh amidst all the shootings. The duo has an incredibly packed schedule and therefore the two decided to go on a vacation.

Also Read | The Cost Of Deepika Padukone's Jumpsuit Is As Affordable As Dinner For Two

Deepika Padukone gives major Monday motivation

Deepika and Ranveer set out for a much-needed vacation before Valentine's Day. The couple has been busy with their work in films and will be seen in Kabir Khan’s '83.

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

However soon after returning from their vacation, Deepika was seen hitting the gym and getting in shape. The actor is a dedicated fitness fan and often shares photos and videos from her workout. The Cocktail actor shared an enthusiastic video on her story over Instagram. The actor tagged it as the end of the weekend motivation, which served as Monday motivation to all her followers on Instagram.

It was reported by an entertainment portal that the filming process for '83 has completed. Deepika and Ranveer shared several photos from their vacation which kept fans guessing as to which location have they flown off to. The fans, however, adored the cryptic photos posted by Deepika on her social media handles.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style

Source: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak where she portrayed the role of Malti. The film shed light on the issues faced by the victims of acid attacks. The movie drew inspiration from Laxmi Agarwal who is a well renowned public speaker and real-life acid attack survivor. The film was praised for its subject and brilliant storytelling.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Ways To Ace The Colour Pink

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.