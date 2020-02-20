The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tabu's Quirky And Emotional Captions That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Tabu is a household name in the Hindi film industry. She is also active on social media and posts amazing pictures. Here are her best captions on Instagram.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Tabu is one of the most revered actors in Bollywood. Her on-screen charm and versatility makes her among the top artists in the industry. Starting her career with a brief role in Bazar, she refused to stop since then. Tabu portrays her character with sheer grace. From an ideal daughter-in-law in Hum Saath Saath Hain to the role of a naïve rural girl in Maachis, she has rocked it all. 

Besides her acting chops, Tabu is also quite active on social media. She engages with her audience by posting regularly on Instagram. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best captions that you must check out:

Here are Tabu’s best captions that you must check out:

1. Lean on 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

2. A Suitable ‘Bye’ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

3. Celebrating the second anniversary of Golmaal film 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

4. Chandni Bar has completed its 18 years 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

5. A beautiful post for Tabu’s mother 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

6. Meeting after a long time 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

7. Chai above everything

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

8. A stand-alone pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

9. A bright and busy Sunday morning

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

10. Falling into the rabbit hole 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

Also read: Tabu Looks Beautiful In These Indian Outfits; See Insta Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
21 DEAD IN BUS COLLISION IN TN
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS