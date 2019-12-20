Gujarat: Woman Who Settled In Pakistan Post Marriage Returns To India, Gets Citizenship

A woman from Gujarat who had settled in Pakistan after marriage and later relocated to India after her husband's death has been grated Indian citizenship. Hasina Ben who was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat had been married to a Pakistani man and assumed Pakistani citizenship post her marriage in 1999.

The woman spent her married life in Pakistan,however, following her husband's death, Hasina decided to return to India. Hasina who had been living in India for years now had applied for Indian citizenship two years ago and finally received it on December 18.

Haseena was granted Indian citizenship after living in India for a prolonged period of time. A person who has been living on a long term visa can apply for Indian citizenship after which if documents are in place, the individual can get citizenship within 6 months.

Row over CAA

This helps clear some air around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) debate and how some sections of the society are claiming that the current government in the Center is vehemently trying to 'cleanse' the country by denying Muslims the right to apply for citizenship. The Citizenship Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 and allows persecuted minorities who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship if they have settled in the country before December 31 2014.

