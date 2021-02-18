Women Officers Of Afghanistan National Army Undergoing Training At OTA Chennai

For the fourth consecutive year, 20 Women Officers from Afghan National Army are undergoing six weeks of Military Training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai which commenced on 18 Jan 2021. The continued presence of trainees from Indian and Friendly Foreign Countries armies reinforces the fact that OTA Chennai is a centre of excellence of international repute in military training. Most of the Woman Officers, in service bracket of two to seven years, belong to Logistics, Human Resources, Radio Communications, and Medicine branches of the Afghan National Army.

Their training curriculum includes Physical Training, Drill, Weapon Training, Tactical Training, Leadership, and Human Resources Management, Information Technology and English Communication.

Read: Satellite Pics Of Iran-Afghan Border Show Over 500 Oil Tankers Were Destroyed In Fire

Read: Satellite Images Show Fire Devastation On Afghan-Iran Border

These Officers have already undergone basic military training in their country in respective Arms/Services. In OTA, Chennai the process is to refine their skills on English communication and handling military administration.

The Woman Officers have shown keen interest in all training events, especially in sports, obstacle training, weapon training, information technology, and English communication programmes. Women officers expressed their gratitude and happiness towards the Indian Government and OTA Staff for providing opportunity for quality training and whole hearted assistance in the Afghan building process.

Read: Afghan Army Frees 23 Security Personnel From Taliban Jail, 'no Armed Clash Took Place'

Read: Firefighters Battle Afghan-Iran Border Blaze For A 2nd Day