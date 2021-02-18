Afghan Army Frees 23 Security Personnel From Taliban Jail, 'no Armed Clash Took Place'

In a rescue operation carried out on February 17, the Afghan National Army commandos have freed 23 security personnel from a Taliban-run prison in northern Kunduz province, reports Pajhwok Afghan News. “The special operation was launched in Kabuli Qishlaq village of Haqtash district Wednesday night. No armed clash took place following the raid as the militants manning the Taliban hideout fled before troops' arrival”, said Omar Haqtash, a local official. The Taliban, as of now, has not raised any comment on the rescue operation and is yet to comment.

Details awaited

After the people were freed, they received medical treatment and were then shifted to an army camp. The Taliban is responsible for controlling around two-thirds of Afghan territory. This includes all districts around the capital. More details on the incident are awaited.

On the same day of this incident, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions allow. This was his comment in response to the deadline for withdrawing troops set out in a peace deal with the Taliban nears. According to the reports by AP, NATO has just sent under 10,000 troops in the country. This is being done to train and advise the Afghan security forces. Also, President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban. The deal involves a May 1 deadline for a final US troop withdrawal.

“Our presence in Afghanistan is conditions based, and the Taliban has to meet their commitments”, said Stoltenberg. He further said, “The main issue is that the Taliban has to reduce violence, Taliban has to negotiate in good faith and Taliban has to stop supporting international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda. We will only leave when the time is right and the focus now is how we can support the peace talks”.

(Image Credits: AP)