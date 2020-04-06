After Staff Members Contract COVID-19, Workhardt Hospital Issues Statement; Read Here

After reports emerged of 26 nurses and three doctors testing positive for COVID-19 at the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, the hospital administration issued a statement on Monday. The authorities have banned the entry and exit from the hospital unless all patients test negative twice consecutively. Moreover, it has been declared as a 'containment zone'.

As per the statement, the cardiac patient who spread the virus was admitted on March 17. However, he showed COVID-19 symptoms only on March 26 after which he was moved into the segregated COVID-19 zone of the hospital. At the same time, it admitted that the hospital staff was "unknowingly" exposed to the aforesaid patient for many days. The Wockhardt statement added that this was the first positive COVID-19 case in the hospital.

Read the full statement here:

"It is the hard truth that healthcare professionals all over the world on the front line are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 infection whilst treating patients. We had a cardiac patient who came in on the 17th of March. He underwent several procedures, had no fever or any other respiratory symptoms until the 26th when he developed a cough. He was then moved into the segregated Covid zone of the hospital, (with dedicated staff and completed PPE) - and tested positive. Prior to this patient, the hospital had not been exposed to a single Covid patient. It is unfortunate that the facility and its staff was unknowingly exposed for several days. We are treating all our staff, isolating those in contact, and sanitising the facility in line with BMC. We care deeply for our patients and our people. Wockhardt Hospitals is a JCI (U.S.A) accredited hospital & adheres to international protocols of quality and clinical practise."