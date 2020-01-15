'Worried' Abhishek Manu Singhvi Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday expressed distress over Rishabh Pant as the latter suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while he was dismissed. The incident took place in the first innings in the first ODI between India and Australia after Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over. What came as a concern was that KL Rahul took over the gloves from India's first choice Rishabh Pant, who is now under observation.

Worried after Pant's injury, Singhvi took to his Twitter and wished the young champ a speedy recovery.

Worried to see #RishabhPant getting concussion after being hit during batting. Hope that the young champ gets all okay and recovers soon.#INDvsAUS #TeamIndia — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 14, 2020

Rishabh Pant was dismissed in an unfortunate manner just when it seemed like he would help India in getting to a respectable total against Australia during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Cummins had bowled a rising delivery as Pant looked to play a pull shot. However, the youngster was completely beaten by the pace and bounce as the ball hit the edge of his bat, struck him on the helmet and went straight to Ashton Agar who was stationed at point.

Finch, Warner help Australia take a 1-0 lead

David Warner and Aaron Finch joined hands to guide Australia to a ten-wicket win against India in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The duo registered the third-highest partnership for Australia in the ODIs, as the hosts failed to create even a single breakthrough as all of skipper Virat Kohli's five bowling options were taken to the cleaners. With the victory over India in the first match of the ODI series, Australia have now won four back-to-back games against India in the sub-continent. India lost their last nine wickets for just 121 runs as the Australian bowlers wreaked havoc at the altered Indian batting line-up.



