Rishabh Pant Loses His Wicket In The Most Unluckiest Manner In The 1st ODI

Rishabh Pant was dismissed in an unfortunate manner just when it seemed like he would help India in getting to a respectable total against Australia during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This had happened in the 44th over which was bowled by Pat Cummins. On the second ball, Cummins had bowled a rising delivery as Pant looked to play a pull shot. However, the youngster was completely beaten by the pace and bounce as the ball hit the edge of his bat, struck him on the helmet and went straight to Ashton Agar who was stationed at point.

Meanwhile, the young wicket-keeper batsman took a single as the umpire had not ruled him out till that point. However, he then changed the decision after getting a confirmation from the square-leg umpire as Pant's solid innings of a 33-ball 28 came to an end. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Adam Zampa takes a brilliant catch

This had happened in the 32nd over of the first innings. On the very first delivery, Kohli had dispatched Adam Zampa for six on the leg side. However, Zampa took his revenge on the following delivery and that too by the virtue of a brilliant catch off his own bowling. He had bowled a flatter delivery on the line of middle and off as the Indian captain once again decided to go for a glorious hit.

Nonetheless, the young spinner showed a great presence of mind and showed some good reflexes to take a brilliant catch just above his head. What stood out the most was that of his timing and execution needed in making an impossible catch look easy.

