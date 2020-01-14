Concussed Rishabh Pant Sits Out Of 2nd Innings After Blow To Helmet, Rahul Dons The Gloves

Team India's first-choice batsman Rishabh Pant did not come out on the field after he suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while he was dismissed. The incident occured in the first innings, as Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over. As the second innings began, an unfamiliar sight awaited the fans at Wankhede as KL Rahul took over the gloves from Rishabh Pant, who is now under observation.

Rishabh Pant suffers a concussion

Update: Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JkVElMacQc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

Pant Loses His Wicket In The Most Unluckiest Manner

Rishabh Pant was dismissed in an unfortunate manner just when it seemed like he would help India in getting to a respectable total against Australia during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. This had happened in the 44th over which was bowled by Pat Cummins. On the second ball, Cummins had bowled a rising delivery as Pant looked to play a pull shot. However, the youngster was completely beaten by the pace and bounce as the ball hit the edge of his bat, struck him on the helmet and went straight to Ashton Agar who was stationed at point. Meanwhile, the young wicket-keeper batsman took a single as the umpire had not ruled him out till that point. However, he then changed the decision after getting a confirmation from the square-leg umpire as Pant's solid innings of a 33-ball 28 came to an end. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

