COAS Naravane Commends Indian Army Troops At Ladakh; Braveheart Col Babu Honoured In Delhi

A silent wreath laying ceremony was held on Wednesday at National War Memorial by the course-mates and friends of Colonel Santosh Babu to honour his supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Galwan Valley during violent clashes with China.

Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu used to command his Battalion in the icy heights of Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Tensions grew in the Line of Actual Control as the Chinese Army executed a huge build up and occupied ridge of Patrol Point 14 along the Galwan Nala.

Col Santosh Babu was ambushed by China and was wounded, in attempts to make Chinese troops withdraw from Indian soil on June 15. He later succumbed to his injuries after thwarting the intrusion attempts of the enemy, with Indian Army soldiers driving the Chinese out after a massive physical fight in which both sides suffered casualties.

‘Brilliance par excellence’

Fondly recalling his fine attributes, the Indian Army said that Col Santosh Babu was famously known as the ‘Rajni’ for his unique accent and ‘Jingle’ for his jovial nature amongst his course mates and friends.

“He, with his cool composure and brilliance par excellence had everyone look up to him. He was a pivot for his peers and a motivation for his subordinates. He was a gentleman personified. His enthusiasm and smile were infectious and his camaraderie strong. He had indomitable spirit of a soldier and a sparkle of a genius that now went on to shine the skies above,” the Army said in a statement.

General Naravane commends troops in Eastern Ladakh

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Eastern Ladakh and reviewed preparations on the border. General Navarane commended the soldiers for their bravery and high morale and encouraged them to continue guarding the nation with zeal and enthusiasm.

General MM Naravane #COAS visited forward areas in Eastern #Ladakh and reviewed operational situation on the ground. #COAS commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm.#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/gc0rmw69Fs — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 24, 2020

A day earlier, the Army Chief visited the Leh Military Hospital and interacted with soldiers who were injured during their violent faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15 at the high-altitude Galwan Valley.

The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh to review the on-ground situation at the LAC even as Indian and Chinese military commanders agree to disengage forces following fatal clashes last week that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred.

