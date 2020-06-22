Army Jawan Martyred; More Than 2000 Ceasefire-violations By Pakistan This Year

One Jawan of Indian Army has attained martyrdom along the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s unprovoked aggression targeting civilian areas.

In its Official Statement, Army said, “On 22 Jun 2020, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri(J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Havildar Dipak Karki was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries." “Havildar Dipak Karki was a brave, highly motivated, and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the statement added.

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations at two locations; one in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district and other in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early this morning. “On 22 Jun 2020, at about 0330 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Again at about 0530 hours, Pak initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri(J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” Army statement said.

Pak violated ceasefire over 2,000 times

Pakistan has violated a ceasefire along the Line of Control for more than two thousand times in the first six months of 2020. “Pakistan has violated ceasefire for 2034 times till June 11 this year. In January, more than 367 violations took place along Line of Control; In February 366 violations took place; 411 ceasefire violations took place in March; In April, 387 ceasefire violations took place. The number of ceasefire violations in May was 382 and 121 Ceasefire violations reported till June 11,” the official said.

With Operation All-Out in full swing, 113 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year; 107 in Kashmir valley and six in the Jammu region. Security forces have managed to get down 18 terrorists in the month of January, 7 in the month of February, 7 in the month of March, 28 in the month of April, 18 in the month of May, and 35 in June so far.

