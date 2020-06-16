LAC Violent Standoff: COAS Naravane Cancels Scheduled Visit To Pathankot Military Base

As tension spiked at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday night with a violent standoff between the Indian and Chinese Army, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. MM Naravane has cancelled his scheduled visit to Pathankot military station, as per sources. The Army Chief also called off his visit to Jammu on Tuesday morning. However, an official confirmation from the Army is awaited.

5 PLA soldiers killed: China

The incident comes just as the de-escalation process was underway in Ladakh at the Indo-China border. The violent face-off martyred three Indian soldiers including a Colonel and two Jawans while casualties at the Chinese side have also been reported. About the violent face-off, sources have reported that there was no firing and that rocks and clubs were used. Senior military officials of the two sides have been engaging in discussions at the venue to defuse the situation.

Chinese media has reported that more than 11 PLA soldiers were injured and 5 were killed. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Defence Minister will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China claims 'consensus' violated

Responding to the violent standoff, China has accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. According to a report by an international news agency, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the Indian Army violated 'consensus.'

Further, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.

