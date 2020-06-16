Yoga Day To Be Celebrated Digitally In Gujarat As Govt Bats For #DoYogaBeatCorona Campaign

To celebrate the International Yoga Day in the middle of a global pandemic outbreak, the Government of Gujarat has come up with a solution to carry out the celebrations digitally.

As the ancient Indian practice of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year, this year has become even more crucial to celebrate it with a lot more zest. In fact, Vijay Rupani has now launched the '#DoYogaBeatCorona' campaign, wherein, he has stressed on the positive impacts of Yoga in increasing immunity and boosting the mental health of individuals. He has also stated that in this time of lockdown and isolation, it is all the more important to take care of one's mental and physical health and that Yoga helps in both these aspects of an individual's well being.

Six-day state-wise initiative

But since large gatherings are prohibited and advised against in this time of the pandemic outbreak, the govt of Gujarat has come up with a series of initiatives to involve its citizens in the celebration. From June, a six-day state-wise initiative will be carried out in which several celebrities will do Facebook lives from the page of Vijay Rupani and in which they will talk about and teach techniques of yoga, meditation and Pranayam. Some of the names of these celebrities involve Baba Ramdev, Sadhguru, etc who will interact with people via Rupani's page.

This would also not only be a one-way talk but a participatory initiative where people will be asked to upload their pictures with the hashtag: #DoYogaBeatCorona. On June 19, they will be asked to upload their pictures whilst performing their favourite asanas. Apart from this several fitness experts like Sapna Vyas, and cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara will also take part in this initiative and do participatory sessions with viewers via Rupani's social media pages.

