'No Public Programmes Will Be Held On International Yoga Day': AYUSH Ministry

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH Ministry on Friday said that no public programmes will be held on the International Day of Yoga which is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice amid the Coronavirus crisis.

'Nothing is final'

He said, "Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had to take part in Yoga Day program at Leh, but now due to the COVID-19 crisis, nothing is final. No public programmes will be held on that day."

From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have taken serious note of the benefits of yoga amid the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, noting that it is good for "community, immunity and unity".

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, the Prime Minister also urged people to participate in an online yoga competition being organised by the Ayush Ministry.

'I would like to share a secret today'

He said during the ongoing health crisis, he spoke with many world leaders. "I would like to share a secret today- I’ve observed that during deliberations between world leaders, a lot of interest is evinced in yoga and Ayurveda. Many leaders asked me if yog and Ayurved could be of help in this calamitous period of coronavirus," he said.

Referring to the ''International Yoga Day'' on June 21, he said as yoga is getting integrated with people's lives, the awareness about their health is also continuously on the rise.

"During the present Covid-19 pandemic, it is being observed from Hollywood to Haridwar that, while staying at home, people are paying serious attention to yoga. People everywhere want to know more about yoga and along with it Ayurveda and adopt it as a way of life," he said.

The Ayush Ministry has started its International Video Blog competition titled ''My Life, My Yoga'' in which people from across the globe can participate. To participate, people will have to make a three-minute video and upload it.

"In this video, you have to perform yoga or asana, that you usually do and also tell about the changes that have taken place in your life through yoga," he said.

(With PTI inputs)