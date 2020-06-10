Here's How Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya Are Prepping For World Yoga Day Weeks In Advance; Watch

Kunal Kemmu shared a wonderful video with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as they prepare for World Yoga Day 2020 in advance. As seen in the video shared, little Inaaya and Kunal are seen performing yoga. Don't miss how her doting daddy guides Inaaya to perform well. Moreover, Inaaya's adorable admiration towards her father's performance steals the show.

Both Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu perform after the former instructs Inaaya to close her eyes, take a deep breath and say 'Om'. Kunal Kemmu captioned the post as, "Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day". Actors, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Angira Dhar and many others dropped their comments on the post. Check out the cute video here.

Star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often share pictures of their daughter’s whereabouts on social media. Recently, Kunal treated fans with yet another pretty picture of his little munchkin enjoying the scenic beauty from their terrace. In it, the Malang actor carries Inaaya on his shoulder as she rejoices the beautiful view from their roof.

Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of her niece Inaaya, showing a family tree made by the little one. As seen in the picture shared, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is holding the family tree picture, which features pictures of the family members namely, Sharmila Tagore, Tiger Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba. Fans flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's directorial titled Malang alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Even though the film did not church great numbers at the box office, fans lauded the actors' on-screen chemistry and acting skills. However, the songs from Malang received much love from fans. The title song of the film has hit 72M views on YouTube.

Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Lootcase, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, which is touted to be a comedy-drama. Reports also have it that Kunal will also be seen in the much-awaited flick, Go Goa Gone 2. Both the films have created quite a buzz and fans have shown excitement to watch the star on the big screen.

