Yogi Adityanath Forms Committee To Figure Out If Development Work Can Resume Amid Lockdown

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee under Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to look into how development work in the State can resume amid the countrywide lockdown while abiding with the social distancing norms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wake of COVID-19 spread, announced a 21-day lockdown which is to end on April 14. However, while there are speculations around the possibility of nation-wide lockdown extension, a few States have already taken the call.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We have constituted a committee under Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya which will look at how development work can begin amid COVID-19 lockdown while following social distancing norms among labourers."

India under lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world. As India's total case count crossed the 8,000 mark, the Centre is considering a two-week extension of the lockdown currently in effect across the country.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday stood at 483. With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)