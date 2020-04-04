The Debate
Yogi Adityanath Thanks BSP Chief Mayawati For Supporting UP Govt's COVID-19 Fight

General News

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thanked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thanked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for supporting his government's efforts to fight the epidemic. Rising above party lines, UP leaders are coming together to help people to fight the deadly Coronavirus. Mayawati had appealed her party MLAs and MPs to donate at least Rs 1 crore from their MLA fund and cooperate with the state government in times of disaster. 

Earlier as PM Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown, Mayawati had appealed to the Central government to lower the prices of essential commodities, especially for the poor. 

UP CM Yogi rages at Jamaat patients obscene behaviour with women nurses; 'NSA imposed'

Akhilesh Yadav supports Yogi

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also offered to help Uttar Pradesh government in distributing Corona-relief materials. In a statement, the SP chief said that if the state government is ready to rise above the political lines, then his party workers will help is distributing essential commodities to people in the rural areas. He further stated that the SP will also help in the distribution of the mid-day meals.

Mayawati issues first response as India enters 21-day Coronavirus lockdown, appeals to PM

No pay cuts in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the salaries of its employees will neither be deferred nor cut amid the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on revenues. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that the condition of the state’s economy is strong and it would deal with the challenge posed by the pandemic, without pay cut of employees. There would be no cut or deferment in the salaries of state government employees, Awasthi said, quoting the chief minister.

Akhilesh Yadav offers to help UP CM Yogi Adityanath fight COVID by mobilising SP cadre

First Published:
COMMENT
