Yogi Adityanath Thanks BSP Chief Mayawati For Supporting UP Govt's COVID-19 Fight

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thanked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for supporting his government's efforts to fight the epidemic. Rising above party lines, UP leaders are coming together to help people to fight the deadly Coronavirus. Mayawati had appealed her party MLAs and MPs to donate at least Rs 1 crore from their MLA fund and cooperate with the state government in times of disaster.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has thanked Bahujan Samaj Party Chief, Mayawati for directing BSP MLAs to support Government's efforts to combat #COVID19.CM said that everyone should rise above political differences&stand together in this:Uttar Pradesh Information Dept (File pics) pic.twitter.com/WsSFHo8TCF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2020

Earlier as PM Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown, Mayawati had appealed to the Central government to lower the prices of essential commodities, especially for the poor.

वर्तमान में कोरोना के चल रहे प्रकोप की वजह से व इससे बचने हेतु कल मा. प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दिये गये निर्देशों को खास ध्यान में रखकर, सभी सरकारों से रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों को, खासकर गरीबों व मजदूरों को मुफ्त या फिर उन्हें काफी कम दामों पर उपलब्ध कराने की अपील। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 25, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav supports Yogi

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also offered to help Uttar Pradesh government in distributing Corona-relief materials. In a statement, the SP chief said that if the state government is ready to rise above the political lines, then his party workers will help is distributing essential commodities to people in the rural areas. He further stated that the SP will also help in the distribution of the mid-day meals.

No pay cuts in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the salaries of its employees will neither be deferred nor cut amid the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on revenues. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that the condition of the state’s economy is strong and it would deal with the challenge posed by the pandemic, without pay cut of employees. There would be no cut or deferment in the salaries of state government employees, Awasthi said, quoting the chief minister.

