Mayawati Issues First Response As India Enters 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown, Appeals To PM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to lower the prices of essential commodities, especially for the poor, as India entered a 21-day Coronavirus lockdown.

Mayawati's appeal

Mayawati's appeal comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day curfew across the country in order to break the social chain and stop the spread of the virus.

वर्तमान में कोरोना के चल रहे प्रकोप की वजह से व इससे बचने हेतु कल मा. प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दिये गये निर्देशों को खास ध्यान में रखकर, सभी सरकारों से रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों को, खासकर गरीबों व मजदूरों को मुफ्त या फिर उन्हें काफी कम दामों पर उपलब्ध कराने की अपील। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 25, 2020

In a tweet, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that due to the ongoing situation in the country essential items should be made free of cost or at very low prices across the country.

Thousands of daily wage earners, labourers and blue-collared workers have temporarily been left out of work because of restrictions imposed across the country. Many of them are stranded with nowhere to go because all transport services within the country have been suspended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

