Yogi Adityanath Throws Big Hint; Predicts 'COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available Around Jan 14'

In a big development on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout shall commence around Makar Sankranti, i.e January 14. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the country's successful fight against the novel coronavirus. Mentioning that the final dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination process will be conducted in UP on January 5, he exuded confidence in India winning the battle against the deadly virus.

At present, a dry run is being conducted at 6 hospitals in Lucknow. On January 5, a similar dry run would be carried out in three rural and urban places each in all the 75 districts of the state. Currently, there are 5,86,751 novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh out of which 5,64,541 patients have recovered while 8,379 deaths have been reported.

Dry run of #COVID19 vaccination is underway. On 5th January, dry run will be conducted across the state. I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around 'Makar Sankranti' & successfully defeat coronavirus: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/CXUVnIJvfY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2021

Read: Lucknow To Hold Inoculation Dry Runs At 6 Places On Saturday As UP’s Covid Death Toll Reaches 8,379

Akhilesh Yadav sparks controversy

As per the guidelines issued by the UP government, people will be vaccinated in three phases. While the healthcare workers including the staff of government and private healthcare facilities will be administered the vaccine in the first phase, other frontline workers such as police personnel, home guards, jail staff and employees of civic bodies shall be covered in the second phase. In the next phase, the state government has included people above 50 years of age and those aged below with comorbidities such as diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure.

Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked a row with his disparaging comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Disclosing that he shall not get vaccinated, the former UP CM contended that he did not trust "BJP's vaccine". Moreover, he promised that every person shall get the vaccine free of cost once the SP government assumes power in the state. While the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended the Serum Institute of India's Covishield for emergency use approval, the Drug Controller General of India is yet to give its approval.

Read: Ensure Implementation Of Kisan Kalyan Mission: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine."

Read: 3 Crore COVID Front-liners To Get Free Vaccine First; Planning For 27 Cr Underway: Centre