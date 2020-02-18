Yogi Adityanath To Visit Agra To Review Preparations Ahead Of Trump's Visit

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Agra on Tuesday, February 18, to review the preparations before US President Donald Trump‘s visit to the city. The first lady Melania Trump along with the US President will be visiting Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24. Trump is slated to pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Kemm Cho’ Trump

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September 2019. In anticipation of such an event, locals have dubbed the visit of the US President at the Sardar Patel Stadium as "Kemm Cho, Trump!" (Howdy Trump) the event, sources said. The stadium at Motera has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, higher than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, an official earlier said.

'I look forward to going to India'

After speaking to PM Modi, the US President Donald Trump told reporters at his Oval Office on February 11 that he is looking forward to visiting India. Donald Trump added, "He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we'll be going at the end of the month." The US President said PM Modi had told him about a huge welcome in Ahmedabad.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," he joked. "And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. He's building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," President Trump said.

(With ANI Inputs)

