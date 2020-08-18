Yogi's UP Government Renames Manduadih Railway Station As Banaras Railway Station

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, along with Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA from Varanasi, has announced that "Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as Banaras".

Manduadih Railway Station renamed as 'Banaras'

The proposal of renaming Manduadih railway station in Uttar Pradesh as Banaras by the Yogi Adityanath government has been approved by the Union Home Ministery and the NOC ('no objection certificate') has also been issued for the same.

Ravindra Jaiswal tweeted, "Varanasi Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as Banaras. I myself have been trying for many years and, the Central Government changed the name of Manduadih Station, sensing public sentiments. Home Minister's Office has confirmed this, congratulations to all, thanks to Piyush Goyal, Manoj Singh, PMO, Amit Shah".

Varanasi's Banaras railway station was recently transformed completely and now it has a spacious circulating area, waiting room, booking/reservation office, food court and more. There is an AC lounge. dormitories and non-AC retiring as well. The station's architecture reflects Kashi's faith.

This is not the first time that any railway station's name has been changed in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in Uttar Pradesh names of Allahabad and Mughalsarai railway station were also changed to Prayagraj Junction and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction by the state government. Varanasi Junction is the main station in the city.

