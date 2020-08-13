After BJP MLA Allegedly Manhandled By Cops In Yogi's UP; CM Seeks Report, SHO Suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday took cognisance of the incident in Aligarh where three policemen allegedly manhandled a BJP MLA. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to take action in this regard and instructed the Inspector General of Aligarh to provide a report on the matter.

'UP DGP has been directed to take effective action'

"In connection with the incident with MLA in Aligarh district, UP DGP has been directed to take effective action. The concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended. ASP (Rural) is being transferred. IG of Aligarh zone has been instructed to provide a report in this regard by tomorrow (August 13)," Chief Minister Adityanath tweeted.

जनपद अलीगढ़ में माननीय विधायक के साथ हुई घटना के संबंध में @dgpup को प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। ASP (ग्रामीण) का स्थानांतरण किया जा रहा है।



IG अलीगढ़ को इस संबंध में कल तक आख्या उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 12, 2020

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a police station in Aligarh on Wednesday leading to a tense situation at the precinct. BJP MLA from Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

'The matter is being investigated'

The MLA told reporters that on August 2, VHP member Rohit Varshney was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute. A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney, three policemen roughed him up. Sahyogi alleged that police have been "unduly influenced" to file the case against Varshney.

An additional police force was deployed at the Gonda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation. "Iglas MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi had a dispute with the police station in-charge and he registered a complaint in this regard. The matter is being investigated," Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aligarh said.

Local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officials, including SHO Anuj Kumar Saini, took place after the legislator misbehaved with them. Sahyogi has denied the allegations of misbehaviour. "We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav sought a probe into the matter.

(With agency inputs)